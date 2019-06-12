Community loses popular restaurant to morning fire

An early-morning fire in the Caney area of Pike County, Kentucky was the end for a restaurant that many people say was a favorite in the community.

Shelby Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to find Mi San Felipe, a Mexican food restaurant, engulfed in flames.

Community members said it was one of the only restaurants of its caliber they could go to without traveling a significant distance.

"Mi San Felipe was a huge staple in this community," said frequent customer Corey Mullins. "It felt like home. It felt like a very big family establishment."

Mullins said the atmosphere and the owners made the place unique.

He said the fire came as a shock to many and the restaurant will be missed.

"The service was wonderful. They were good people. I hate to see them going through such a tragedy like this."

The fire marshal said the fire was made worse by the metal exterior of the building. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.