Community member files lawsuit against Putnam Board of Education

A member of the Putnam County community is suing the Putnam County School Board.

The lawsuit, filed in circuit court in Putnam County by William Hartman, alleges that the Putnam County Board of Education violated the "Open Governmental Proceedings Act."

All of this goes back to the statewide teacher work stoppage in February, 2019. Schools in 54 counties closed as a result of the teacher walk-out. Putnam County was the only school to remain open.

The lawsuit alleges that the Board of Education violated the Open Governmental Proceedings Act by meeting to discuss keeping the Putnam County Schools open during the work stoppage in a meeting that was not announced.

The lawsuit alleges that the board knew of the potential of a work stoppage on the night of February 18, 2019, a day before the first work stoppage, and did not discuss the issue of keeping schools in the meeting.

In that same meeting members of the public criticized the board for not supporting a resolution that condemned the Education Omnibus Bill, which sparked the work stoppage.

The bill provided an umbrella for more than 60 education reforms including charter schools, class sizes, education savings accounts and more.

