Community members find ways to help 5-year-old diagnosed with brain tumor

Life can change in an instant. When doctors diagnosed five-year-old Kooper Coleman with a brain tumor, his family's lives completely changed.

"I saw the post on Facebook about Kooper. As a mom, I have a son close to his age and it broke my heart," recalled Miranda Collins.

Collins, like many members of the Pike County community, wanted to help.

"I just wanted to take some stress off of the family and do what I could," said Collins.

Miranda is a local photographer. She owns "Miranda Collins Photography" and co-owns "Studio On Second."

"I'm lucky enough to own my business and with that, I am able to help where I can," Collins explained.

When she read about the medical emergency, she began to offer $10 chances to win an outdoor mini-session.

"With staying in the hospital for a long as he's going to have to, it's going to get expensive," said Collins.

She told WYMT after posting the drawing, she was shocked.

"I did not expect such a huge response within just 24 hours of posting the fundraiser," Collins recalled.

An outpour of support grew the donation total to more than $1,400.

"Focus on getting Kooper better. The community is behind you. We are here to support you with whatever you need," said Collins.

She said when one member of the community is going through hard times, many search for ways to help.

"Hopefully they can focus more on their son and not have to worry about finances," Collins pointed out.

The mini-session will include a 30-minute shoot-time and 10 digital images with a print release.

The fundraiser will be open through March 15th.