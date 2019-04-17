Community reaches out to help family who lose everything in fire

A community organization is rallying for a family that lost everything in a house fire.

Crosslight of Hope reports that the young mother and her 18-month-old son are in desperate need of spring and summer clothing and household supplies

The toddler needs 18- to 24-month clothing and size 6c shoes.

The mother wears size 3 in pants, small in shirts and size 5 shoes.

Crosslight of Hope also requests household items including plates, spoons and forks, cups, cookware, towels, sheets and blankets.

The family also needs furniture, personal care items (shampoo, body wash, etc.), and toys for the baby.

Click here for information about donating items.

