Community reveals widespread support for Cabell County Schools special bond election

The community has shown widespread support for the upcoming school bond election in Cabell County.

WSAZ interviewed more than 10 people who say they support the bond, which would help fund a long list of projects. Those include three new school buildings for Meadows, Davis Creek, and Milton elementary schools.

Renovations would be made at Nichols, Hite Saunders, the high schools, and the Cabell County Career Technology Center.

A school bond will be up for a vote, asking Cabell County taxpayers to help fund nearly $87.5 million.

Christina Ward, a teacher in the Cabell County school district, says she's seen the success of these bonds firsthand in her classroom.

"I'm not in favor of huge schools, especially at the elementary level. I think smaller community schools are better served and that bond would allow that to happen," Ward said.

Mary Lyons, a grandparent of a student who attends Cabell County Schools, believes education is vital and this is the best way to help.

"I think it's very important," Lyons said. "Education is the only tool that young people have in West Virginia, and without it you are not going to get a good-paying job or benefits."

Ricky Butcher went on to say he believes it's a small cost for the investment. As a taxpayer, he said he wants to hold the school board accountable to fund the allocated projects.

"We need youthful leaders who are going to standby it and see it through. And we see the developments for the children," Butcher said.

The bond election will take place Aug. 22.

