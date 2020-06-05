Company announces expansion project in Rowan County

A company is planning a $2 million relocation and expansion project in Rowan County and it is expected to generate several new full-time jobs.

Rajant Corp., the provider of Kinetic Mesh wireless networks, plans to move from its current facility on Main Street in Morehead to a nearby, larger building located in MMRC Industrial Park.

The company says the expansion will extend the production of products and services with further capabilities, including artificial intelligence, while also improving its commercial and military product lines.

The company currently employs 24 people in Morehead, including designers, engineers, service technicians and assemblers, many of whom graduated from Morehead State University’s Space Engineering Program.

Rajant expects the project will create 26 additional full-time jobs in the coming years.

“Rajant was originally attracted to Kentucky due to aerospace advances and more specifically to the Morehead State University Space Science Center, which was brought to our attention by U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers. Rajant’s five-year experience of excellence with the university and within the Morehead business community warrants expansion,” said Robert Schena, Rajant co-founder and CEO.

“The opportunity to increase our manufacturing footprint in Rowan County and hire more local talent is a testament to the resources Kentucky has to offer. The region’s workforce is exceptional for its integrity, drive and enthusiasm. For Rajant’s purposes, we are fortifying continued technology innovations with engineering graduates from Morehead State University and hiring other support personnel to increase the production of goods and services for our global customers. Our investment to build a facility here will not only serve our manufacturing growth, but it will keep Kentucky residents at home with their families and neighbors.”

Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown said she is happy to see Rajant commit to the local workforce.

“Rajant has been a great corporate citizen since opening in Morehead in 2015, and I am glad the company will remain in Rowan County for this expansion,” Mayor White-Brown said. “I hope to see even more job opportunities for our local workforce as the company continues to grow.”

