Company investing $82 million into AppHarvest greenhouse in Eastern Kentucky

AppHarvest announced Tuesday that Equilibrium Capital is investing $82 million into a greenhouse project.

The company plans to build a 60-acre greenhouse in Morehead. Construction is expected to begin immediately. The greenhouse is projected to open in 2020.

The agriculture facility will bring 285 full-time permanent jobs and 100 construction jobs. It will grow tomatoes and cucumbers for national grocer distribution.

“We’re building a Farming Now movement using proven

technology to grow more fresh food with far less resources," said AppHarvest Founder and CEO Jonathan Webb. "Eastern Kentucky is mobilizing to lead the real food revolution and become the AgTech capital of America. This is Farming Now.”

AppHarvest aims to bring about more sustainable farming, a homegrown food supply, better access to nutritious food and bring jobs and investors to Appalachia.