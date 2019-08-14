Company looking to hire 'experienced underground miners' at job fair

A coal company will be hosting a job fair Thursday in Boone County, West Virginia.

Blackhawk Mining, LLC has job openings for various positions in the company.

Those positions include, but are not limited to: section foreman, electrician, equipment operator, fireboss and general labor.

Officials with the company say they are looking for “experienced underground miners.”

The event is from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Blackhawk Recruitment Center, which is located at 7180 Coal River Road, Comfort, West Virginia.

If you are unable to attend but are still interested, you can apply on Blackhawk's website.