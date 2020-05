The West Virginia Hillbilly was a weekly newspaper of sorts that began in 1957.

Peter Wallace on Studio 3.

In it's hayday, it boasted a circulation of 20- to 30-thousand, going to 40 states and six countries.

The publication ended in 2001, but a born and raised West Virginian has a new book out about his experience with the founder of the West Virginia Hillbilly, Jim Comstock.

Author Peter Wallace joined Sarah on Studio 3 to tell us about his new book, 'Comstock and Me."