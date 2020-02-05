Concerns about open meeting laws prompt Kanawha superintendent re-vote

New vote, same result.

Wednesday night, the Kanawha County School Board members voted for a second time to hire the current deputy superintendent, Dr. Tom Williams, for the county's top spot come July 1.

Williams is replacing long-term superintendent Dr. Ron Duerring who is retiring after 22 years as superintendent and 45 years with the district.

The re-vote of 3-2 comes as board president Ryan White was concerned that the board violated open meeting rules when the original vote took him by surprise last last week.

It also passed 3-2.

White previously told WSAZ that he was "blindsided" by a motion by his fellow board member Jim Crawford to hire Williams. At that meeting, board members were expected to begin the process of a nationwide search.

Williams brings 35 years of experience with Kanawha County Schools to the position. He has been deputy superintendent for the past six years. Before that, he served as the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, principal of St. Albans High School and a high school teacher.

Williams contract will last one year with a salary of $150,000.

