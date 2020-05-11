Week three reopening in W.Va. leaves some gym owners confused

Limitless Gym owner Delvin Johnson spent last week preparing to reopen after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced wellness facilities would reopen during week three of the state's strategic reopening plan. Johnson later learned he wouldn't meet the criteria for reopening.

"We first got word that gyms and wellness centers would be reopening in week 3, but there wasn't a lot of information so there was a lot of assumption that we were a part of it. I finally got staffing together for the hours and to abide by the guidelines that were set for us," Johnson said.

He learned days later he didn't meet the requirements to reopen.

"It's super frustrating as a business owner for one," Johnson said. "And but you offer service for the community and the members, and they are frustrated, too."

West Virginia defines wellness center facilities as those that offer exercise therapy, physical therapy, post-operative therapy, and/or rehabilitative therapy programs to individuals, which are operated as part of a hospital or hospital system, or are otherwise staffed with licensed health care providers.

West Virginia has not announced a date for gyms or recreational facilities to reopen.