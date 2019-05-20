Fire causes 'major loss' to Lake Cumberland's Conley Bottom marina

A large fire damaged parts of a popular marina on Lake Cumberland.

A large fire damaged the Conley Bottom boat dock on Lake Cumberland. Photo courtesy of Tina New.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Conley Bottom Resort.

Video sent to WKYT by viewers shows large flames coming from the marina. Firefighters said there were no reports of any injuries.

Freddie Piercy, co-owner of the marina, told WKYT the fire destroyed the store and café. A houseboat used by the marina was also damaged.

No rental boats were damaged and the marina will be open for the Memorial Day weekend, Piercy said.

Conley Bottom Resort anticipates doing all rentals for Memorial Day weekend. The holiday weekend is typically one of the busiest weekends at the lake.

Copyright 2019 WKYT. All rights reserved.