Consol developing new coal mine in southern West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Consol Energy Inc. says it expects to open a metallurgical coal mine in southern West Virginia in 2021.

The Associated Press reports the new mine in the Wyoming County community of Itmann will employ between 100 and 150 workers. Construction is expected to start by early next year.

Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Consol Energy expects the mine to yield more than 600,000 tons of coal per year. The company says it will spend up to $80 million over the next two years to develop the mine and its preparation plant

 
