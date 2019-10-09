Constable: Kids found lying on floorboard with driver passed out behind wheel

A woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly passing out behind the wheel with two young kids in the vehicle.

Lacy Crothers, 31, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Investigators say Crothers was found passed out in the driver's seat of her vehicle in the middle of Cain's Creek Road.

Two young children were lying on the floorboard of the vehicle, according to the Lawrence County constable.

Crothers was booked at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. She is no longer listed on the jail's website.