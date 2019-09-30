Construction already underway at famed 'Pumpkin House'

October eve brought excitement about an annual tradition in Kenova that’s attracted national attention.

The Pumpkin House, located along the 700 block of Beech Street in Kenova, West Virginia, draws in crowds from not just our region -- but all across the country.

While Halloween is still almost five weeks away, construction is already underway at the famed Pumpkin House. Each year, former Kenova Mayor Ric Griffith decorates the exterior of his home with thousands of pumpkins. Now that the pumpkins have arrived, the hard work begins.

Hundreds of volunteers will bring this famous fall attraction to life, beginning the weeks-long process of getting them all carved and ready for display.

The Pumpkin House, located along the 700 block of Beech Street, draws in crowds from not just our region -- but all across the country.

In 1978, the tradition began with only four pumpkins carved for a Halloween display. Since then, the number of hand-carved pumpkins has grown to nearly 3,000 – many of them synced with music.

Griffith says the challenge this year will be the heat. Many of the pumpkins are already starting to yellow from the intense sun. Carving will begin Oct. 19, and the pumpkins will be on display immediately after carving. The display typically continues well past Halloween.

