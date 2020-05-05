Construction and manufacturing reopens in Ohio

Weeks after hanging up their tool belts, construction workers in Ohio are now able to go back to work.

The construction, manufacturing, and distribution industry were allowed to reopen Monday after they were shutdown by Gov. Mike DeWine to stop the spread of COVID-19.

JFT Construction in Coal Grove says they are adjusting to their new normal and stocking up on PPE and adapting to new health guidelines as they go back to work.

Nick Thacker says his crews will wear masks when they are working inside homes, and then follow other hygiene methods throughout the day.

The next phase of reopening the economy in Ohio is on May 12 when retailers are allowed to open.

