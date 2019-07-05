Traffic delays possible as construction begins on I-64 bridge

A construction project began in Huntington Friday that may leave some drivers delayed.

The project impacts drivers along two different roads in Huntington.

The West Virginia Division of Highways began work on the 8th Street Overpass Bridge over I-64 at 7 a.m. Friday, July 5.

Work on the project involved the overlay of the bridge deck surface and replacement of the expansion dams.

Eighth Street Road will be closed to all traffic at the bridge.

I-64 will have intermittent lane closures between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. during construction.

The project is set to be complete August 9, 2019.