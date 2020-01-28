Construction expected to cause delays on I-64 in Charleston

Drivers on Interstate 64 will notice some delays later this week in Charleston.

The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) says they will close portions of the Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge to make permanent repairs.

Work will get underway starting Wednesday morning.

The eastbound slow lane will be shut down from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Later Friday night, crews will close the eastbound fast and center lanes from 10 p.m. until noon Sunday.

The DOH asks drivers to be prepared and drive cautiously.

