Construction of new school delays start date in Lewis County, Ky.

Construction on a new school in Lewis County has delayed the start date for students by more than a week.

The new Lewis County Central Elementary is under construction and is expected to be ready for the first day of school on Aug. 22.

School was supposed to start Aug. 14, but work at the new Lewis County Central Elementary has pushed that back to Aug. 22.

On Tuesday, WSAZ was given a tour of the new school and shown the finishing touches that are being put on the school.

"Within the last week or so, we made a lot of progress," said Superintendent Jamie Weddington. "They are finishing up the curbs. They are putting in the gravel base for the blacktop. All this sidewalk within the last week has been put in. We are starting to work on some of the landscaping. We are scheduled to start blacktopping later this week if everything goes well and the weather works for us. We have a lot of work to do out here that is important. It's coming together pretty quickly. I am pretty pleased with where we are at."

Weddington says there have been some minor setbacks they have run into with the construction, so he decided to delay the start date to give crews extra time to get the work done.

He says currently, the teacher's classroom materials are stored in trailers by the school. They will begin moving that into the gymnasium Tuesday evening.

Once that is done, the teachers will start moving into the classrooms.

The old Lewis County Central Elementary was built in 1939. The building was torn down in May when kids were finished with school.

"While we had the construction going on, we were still having school," Weddington said. "The kids would actually choose days, and instead of going out for recess, they would go stand by the fence and watch the guys work. They were actively involved in the new building."

Weddington says the school will have state-of-the-art technology for students.

"We have interactive TVs in all the rooms," he said." Previously, a lot of districts did smart boards and overhead projectors and different things like that, but we actually have interactive TVs. They are 75-inch TVs that are in all the classrooms. So, the kids can come up and interact on the TV. The teachers can have a hand-held device that will connect to the TV so they can be walking around the classroom and doing things on their hand-held device and it'll be on the screen for kids to interact with. That's one of the cool technology upgrades."

He says they have also stepped up security in the new building to help students and parents feel more at ease.

"It will be a good safe building for kids and parents can feel comfortable about their kids coming here," Weddington said.

The new school will be home to more than 500 students from Pre-K to sixth grade.

The first floor will be comprised of the pre-school to second-grade classrooms. The second floor will hold the third- to sixth-grade classrooms.

The 70,000 square-foot building cost more than $16 million to build and is being paid for through the county's nickel tax.

It is the first new school to be built in the county since 1986.