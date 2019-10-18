Construction on new animal shelter to start over because of code problems

After a couple years of construction on the new Boyd County Animal Control Shelter, it's back to square one.

The new Boyd County Animal Control Shelter will essentially have to be torn down and rebuilt because it wasn't built right, the judge executive says.

Boyd County Judge Executive Eric Chaney says hundreds of thousands of dollars have been wasted on the project. He says contractors found out parts of the building were not up to code.

Chaney says past elected officials had the county's construction workers do the project rather than hire a private contractor, believing that would save taxpayer dollars, but he says they simply didn't have the manpower to do the job right.

He says the $230,000 of taxpayer money and donations that's been spent on construction over the past couple years has been a waste, and the new building will essentially have to be torn down and rebuilt.

Chaney says he doesn't think anyone was at fault, and the previous fiscal court had "great intentions."

Workers at the current shelter were excited for a new facility to provide more room for all the dogs and cats, but it was a big letdown when they learned the new shelter is having a major setback.

"It was really surprising," shelter supervisor Steve Minton said. "We thought it was gonna be done in a timely manner. Things happen. The crew that worked on it did the best they could with what they knew."

Garrett Carroll owns a tattoo parlor nearby and says it's baffling to imagine all that money going to waste.

"It's absolutely terrible," he said. "We have a lot of animals that need shelter."

Chaney says the new fiscal court will be trying to play catch up and make sure the new version of the building is sustainable for years to come.

