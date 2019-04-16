Construction to free up more parking at Columbus airport

Officials say a new rental car facility at the airport serving Ohio’s capital city will free up considerably more garage parking for travelers.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for Wednesday at John Glenn International Airport for the ten-acre facility allowing passengers to drop off and pick up rental cars from a centralized location.

The Columbus Regional Airport Authority says 40% more garage parking will open up once rental car companies move from the airport garage to the new location in two years.

The $140 million project, one of the airport’s biggest projects ever, is paid for with rental car user fees.

The airport served more than 8.1 million travelers last year, a record, with passenger numbers up about 21% over the last three years.