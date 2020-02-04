Construction underway on new business at Tanyard Station

Construction is now underway on a new business at a shopping complex in Cabell County.

Tanyard Station Developer Brent Roswall tells WSAZ work is now underway on Menards, a home improvement store.

Roswall expects Menards to open later this year, but an exact date hasn’t been set.

He says phase two construction of the complex is scheduled to start by mid-summer and he hopes to be able to announce some tenants soon.

The complex is located off the Merritts Creek exit of I-64.

It is currently home to several retail stores, restaurants, a gas station and a grocery store.

