Construction underway on road slip near Yeager Airport

Repairs have begun on a road slip near Yeager Airport, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced Thursday.

Crews are placing soil nails in the ground to keep the ground from sliding any further.

In addition, Yeager Airport had several trees cut down on the hill. Airport officials say the trees were a danger to homes along Keystone Road.

The slip along a portion of Airport Road was first report last week.

“As soon as we learned about the slip, we got in touch with the WVDOH and Moss Tree Service,” said Yeager Airport Director Nick Keller. “We got things in motion as quickly as possible to save the road, and property on Keystone Drive.”

While construction is going on, Airport Road is down to one lane.

Temporary stoplights have been put up by the WVDOH to keep traffic moving smoothly. However, if you are coming to Yeager Airport, you are asked to allow extra time to get to the terminal.

