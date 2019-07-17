Construction zone crash slows traffic on road in Charleston

A single vehicle crash in a construction zone slowed down traffic along Loudon Heights Rd. and Connell Rd. in Charleston.

The crash happened a little after 7:30 Wednesday morning. The driver of a pickup told Charleston Police he did not see a flagger with a stop sign, so he passed by, then went up a small hill and ended up with the pickup on its side.

The driver was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The road was already down to one lane because of construction.