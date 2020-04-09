With people losing their jobs and being laid off, many are going through financial hardships.

Angela Stanton on Studio 3.

Angela Stanton from Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Huntington joined Sarah on Studio 3 to give advice on debt management, financial education and more.

Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Huntington can help you manage your finances and pay off your debt. They are a local business helping local families with over 20 years of experience.

To speak with Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Huntington, call: 304-522-4321