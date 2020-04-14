Convicted felon in possession of firearm arrested in St. Albans

A man convicted of domestic battery earlier this year faces charges after he was found Tuesday in possession of a firearm, St. Albans Police say.

Anthony Wayne Loveless Jr. was arrested in the 800 block of Sixth Avenue and charged with persons prohibited from having a firearm.

He was taken into custody around 1 p.m. Police said they noticed two people sitting in a vehicle on the rear parking lot of a closed business.

Officers say Loveless, who appeared nervous, had an empty holster on his side, and the firearm was found inside the vehicle. Police say he had been charged with domestic battery in February 2020 and possibly faces other charges.

As of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, there was no information about from the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority about Loveless’s booking status.

