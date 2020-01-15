Cook Out to open Charleston location

Cook Out will be opening a restaurant in the Charleston area, the company has announced.

The exact location hasn’t been disclosed at this time, but the restaurant says it’s already looking for a general manager for the restaurant. There's no timeline on when the restaurant is expected to open.

Perhaps best known for its wide variety of milkshakes, Cook Out operates restaurants in North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Mississippi, and Maryland.

