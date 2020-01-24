Cookin' Up a Good Book at Johnson County Public Library

The Johnson County Public Library strives to provide great customer service to its community both inside and outside its walls with free programs and services, including the bookmobile, outreach programs and in-house programs such as Family Fun Day.

Cookin' Up a Good Book is tomorrow at the Johnson County Library in Paintsville.

At their next installment of Family Fun Day, January 25 from 10 a.m.-noon, families may join staff and volunteers in 'Cookin' up a Good Book' to play chef in the STEAM lab, craft, play games, learn about MyPlate and make tacos and treats based upon some favorite children's books.