Several cooling stations will open in Kanawha County this weekend to help people escape the dangerous heat.

The Kanawha City Community Center will open between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Friday as well as from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Roosevelt Neighborhood Center will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Friday.

City pools will also be open and free of charge, except for the Kanawha City Community Center pool which will be closed Sunday due to a scheduled AEP power outage.