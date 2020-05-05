Coonskin Park could reopen this weekend

Coonskin Park could reopen as soon as this Saturday, the Kanawha County Commission announced Tuesday night.

Park activities would remain limited – with playgrounds or swings not permitted. Activities like walking, running, or hiking would be allowed.

Commission President Kent Carper said they've tasked the park’s board with preparing a safe plan that is to be followed without exception.

Commissioner Ben Salango says the plan is to allow people to use the park, but not in large groups.

“But we're still not going to have any large meetings, any large social gatherings at our parks, but we want to open them up,” Salango said. “The park’s board wants to open them up so that people can hike, so they can go out there and enjoy, enjoy the nature.”

