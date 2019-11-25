(WSAZ) -- Sarah Sager's mom, Beth Sager, was on Studio 3 to share her Thanksgiving recipes.
Corn and Green Bean Casserole.
In baking dish, layer:
2 cans of green beans
2 cans of corn
1 cup of water chestnuts
In medium size bowl, mix together:
8 oz cream cheese, softened
1 can of cream of chicken
Salt and pepper
White balsamic
Add handful of shredded cheese
Roll of townhouse crackers crushed
½ cup of panko bread crumbs
Melt butter
Put bowl mixtures and cracker mix on top of green beans and corns.
Bake at 350 for 40 minutes.