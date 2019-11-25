Sarah Sager's mom, Beth Sager, was on Studio 3 to share her Thanksgiving recipes.

Corn and Green Bean Casserole.

In baking dish, layer:

2 cans of green beans

2 cans of corn

1 cup of water chestnuts

In medium size bowl, mix together:

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1 can of cream of chicken

Salt and pepper

White balsamic

Add handful of shredded cheese

Roll of townhouse crackers crushed

½ cup of panko bread crumbs

Melt butter

Put bowl mixtures and cracker mix on top of green beans and corns.

Bake at 350 for 40 minutes.