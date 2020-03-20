Coronavirus pandemic strands West Virginia missionaries in Honduras

A group of West Virginians are stranded in Honduras during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Morgantown Church of Christ sent 16 missionaries to Honduras on March 14. After reviewing the travel advisories, the missionaries were given the go-ahead to travel. When they arrived in Honduras, though, their expected departure quickly changed.

"At the time of our departure, Honduras was listed as far as COVID-19," said Morgantown Church of Christ Elder Dennis Allen. "And in fact, they only had two cases of COVID-19, which both were from returning from Europe. They were identified and isolated."

The president of Honduras launched a seven-day lockdown on their border and flights.

"We have reached out to our political leaders. We've communicated with Senator Manchin's office, and Representative McKinley and Senator Capito's office has been very responsive and supportive," Allen said. "We feel they are making a very genuine offer to help us."

The restrictions in Honduras applies to both air and road travel. On roadways, military checkpoints have been set up to limit one person in a vehicle at a time in hopes of preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

"Even one of our missionaries was stopped and he was the only person in a vehicle in a car or truck trying to deliver water and Gatorade to us," said Morgantown Church of Christ Elder Richard Moore.

Allen said, "He was told to turn around and go home. Fortunately, he knew a back way and was able to get up here past the military checkpoint."

Each of these missionaries is left to figure things out on their own.

"Some of us have children at home. We have a couple of youth here, we've got a 13-year-old, 17-year-old, and 73 years old with us," Allen said. "It's a very diverse group, and our main concern is for the well-being of those at home."