Coronavirus affecting food pantries' supply

Facing Food Hunger says they are feeling the impact of the coronavirus.

The food bank helps provide food to food pantries and shelters.

We understand our role as first responders to the community and as we see an increased social distancing, especially for our most vulnerable population, our seniors, and for our kids who are out of school," said Cyndi Kirkhart, executive director of Facing Food Hunger. "Our work has just really amped up and the volume required is a lot."

Facing Hunger Food bank reaches 116,000 people in our region and with an increased volume to reach additional food is necessary.

"I purchased within the last two weeks close to $150,000 of food that I'm gonna need funding for," Kirkhart said.

With the extended spring break, Facing Hunger Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help meet demand.

"We are rising to the need but funding resources are diminishing so the more we have in terms of that time, talent, and treasure the more we can do," Kirkhart said.

