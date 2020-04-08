Coronavirus cases increase by 50 in W.Va.

Cases of the novel coronavirus have increased by 50 in the State of West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the total positive case count is now 462.

As of 10:00 a.m., 12,545 people in the state have been tested for COVID-19, with 462 positive, 12,083 negative and four deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (66), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (1), Cabell (12), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (1), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (19), Jefferson (38), Kanawha (69), Lewis (1), Logan (8), Marion (30), Marshall (5), Mason (6), McDowell (3), Mercer (6), Mineral (3), Monongalia (68), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (18), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (1), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (14), Wyoming (1).

Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases from the local health department to the state health department.

It's not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.