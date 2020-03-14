Coronavirus concerns close casinos, museums throughout Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's order limiting most public gatherings to no more than 100 people to slow the spread of the coronavirus has led to the closing of casinos and racinos throughout the state.

Museums and libraries also have announced they are closing for extended periods of time beginning this weekend.

On Saturday, state health officials confirmed 26 cases have come back positive for coronavirus.

More than 80 have tested negative while around 260 are still being investigated.

