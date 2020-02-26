Coronavirus could bring wedding dress delays for brides

Weddings bring months of planning, but now the coronavirus could cause panic for brides.

The global coronavirus epidemic is halting wedding dress production for many companies.

The global coronavirus epidemic is halting wedding dress production for many companies.

"On average gowns take six to nine months to be made for a particular bride unless you are shopping from a chain location that may have a warehouse," said The Bridal Boutique by B.Belle Events LLC owner Belle Manjog.

The American Bridal and Prom Industry Association reports that 80 percent of wedding gowns are made in China.

"I think certainty, those vendors the 80 percent that source from China, perhaps the delay might [cause a] reaction that needs to be addressed to ensure brides do get their gowns in time," Manjog said.

The Bridal Boutique by B.Belle Events LLC. says there won't be any delays for their customers.

"In our case, we submit a bride's order to a vendor and, let's say her wedding is in December, we will set her wear date for October," Manjog said. "So we ourselves build in some time for brides, as well."

She has one piece of advice to brides who are worried about dress delays:

"I would frankly ask them or do recommend them that they ask their local vendors or boutiques they're shopping from to see where the gown is sourced from," Manjog said. "Again, as is always the advice, you have got to start looking for that gown well in advance. Give yourself as much time as possible."

