Coronavirus limits visitors at nursing homes

The coronavirus lockdown is changing visitations at nursing homes and affecting our loved ones.

A Vernon, Connecticut, man celebrated his 67th wedding anniversary outside of his wife's nursing home in Stafford Springs on Saturday. The couple isn't allowed to visit each other because of COVID-19.

Psychologist Brian Bailey says we could see more creative methods as the coronavirus may limit future visitations.

"It has a lot of doing with the uncertainty around our risks may be in relation to the coronavirus so that's something that affecting all of us," Bailey said. "It's important for everyone to focus on what they are in control of and to engage in activities to take their minds off the news."

Morning Pointe Senior Living is seeing similar interactions like the one in Connecticut between patients and their families.

"We do have a lot of loved ones that come to the door and windows and speak through the door just double-checking. Our dining happens by our front doors so guests and families will stick on the outside just to check that Mom and Dad are doing good," said Debbi Hall, regional vice president of Morning Pointe Senior Living.