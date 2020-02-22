Coronavirus may cause wedding dress shortage

(CNN) - With wedding season right around the corner, brides-to-be could be in for a panic.

The American Bridal and Prom Industry Association said 80 percent of the world’s western-style gowns are produced in China, and many factories there had to temporarily shut down because of the virus. (Source: WQAD/WGAL/CNN)

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, there could be a shortage of wedding dresses.

Not only could there be a shortage, but the unexpected production delay could slow down the process for customized dresses, leaving some sellers unable to deliver customers’ orders on time.

