COVID-19 W.Va. | 577 confirmed cases

West Virginia has 577 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning, according to a release from the Department of Health and Human Resources. That's an increase of 41 cases from Friday morning.

The release says the state has tested more than 15,500 people for the virus. DHHR says five people have died from the virus in the state.

DHHR asks residents to continue to follow social-distancing guidelines including frequent hand-washing and other safety measures.

