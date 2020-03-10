Coronavirus spreads in US, Italy as fears of recession grip world

President Donald Trump says his administration will ask Congress to pass payroll tax relief as he looks to calm financial markets’ fears over the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

A man wears a mask as he passes the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, March 9, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Trump told reporters Monday that the administration is seeking “very substantial relief.” He stepped forward with the contours of an initiative after markets dropped sharply and as the outbreak spread.

Several Trump confidants in Congress disclosed they were isolating themselves after potential exposure to the virus. One traveled with the president from Florida on Air Force One on Monday; another is his just-tapped new chief of staff.

Trump has pulled from decades of experience as a businessman in his response as he focuses on the economy and urges people to continue traveling and patronizing U.S. businesses.

He’s also got a personal financial stake in how the virus plays out — he owns hotels and resorts that could take a big hit if people get too scared and stay at home.

Ethics experts are not sure how much Trump’s own personal financial interests are shaping his response, but they say even the suspicion that they are influencing policy is damaging to people’s trust in the government in times of a crisis.

Several hundred people in the nation’s capital are being asked to self-quarantine after potential exposure to the first identified case of the new coronavirus, now publicly identified as the rector of prominent Episcopal church.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser says anyone who entered Christ Church Georgetown on Feb. 24 or between Feb. 28 and March 3 is asked to self-quarantine for two weeks from the date of their entrance to the church.

The district has confirmed four other coronavirus cases.

Thousands on virus-hit cruise ship await disembarkation in California

Thousands of passengers aboard a cruise ship struck by the novel coronavirus are waiting anxiously Tuesday for their chance to leave the vessel, even if means being shipped to military bases for weeks of quarantine.

After days of being forced to idle off the Northern California coast, the Grand Princess docked Monday in Oakland with some 3,500 passengers and crew aboard.

Several hundred were released from the ship, including some requiring hospital care and a group of Canadians who were flying home. Some Californians were bused to nearby Travis Air Force Base.

About 2,000 people still await their chance to disembark.

Spotty sick leave policies limit options for avoiding virus

White collar workers trying to avoid contagion can work from home or call in sick if they experience symptoms of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

But such precautions are not an options for the millions of waiters, delivery workers, cashiers, ride-hailing drivers, museum attendants and countless others who routinely come into contact with the public.

Their dilemma is compounded by spotty sick leave policies or inadequate health insurance coverage, which leave them vulnerable to the virus that has already claimed thousands of lives, and put them in a financially precarious position.

The American Academy of Family Physicians recommends workers without insurance contact a local health department or community health center for help.

Xi visits virus’ epicenter in China as fears of recession grip world

China’s president visited the center of the virus outbreak as Italy began a sweeping travel ban and people worldwide braced for the possibility of recession.

President Xi Jinping’s trip to Wuhan came as parts of his country return to normalcy, and was a sign of the threat diminishing in China as the virus spreads west.

Nowhere was that more evident than Italy, where travel restrictions were being enforced by soldiers and police. There was a growing sense its outbreak would only worsen.

However, Italian doctors are celebrating one small victory in their battle against the coronavirus after Patient No. 1 — a 38-year-old Unilever worker named Mattia — was moved out of intensive care.

It’s the first time he has been breathing on his own since he tested positive Feb. 21 and opened Italy’s health care crisis.

In the rest of hard-hit northern Lombardy, the virus’ spread is growing so quickly that doctors are talking about having to choose who gets the limited number of ICU beds. The criteria include the age of the patient and the probability of survival, and not just “first come first served.”

Caseloads also worsened in France, Spain and Germany.

Iran says new virus kills 54, death toll climbs to 291

Iran says the new coronavirus has killed 54 more people, raising the death toll to 291 amid 8,042 cases in the Islamic Republic. That’s according to a Health Ministry spokesman who spoke in a live, televised news conference on Tuesday.

It represented an 18% increase in deaths from the day before and 12% more confirmed cases.

Iran is the hardest-hit country in the Mideast by the new coronavirus, which sickens but largely doesn’t kill those afflicted.

Across the region, there are over 8,600 confirmed cases of the virus.

Tentacles of Olympic cancellation would reach around globe

There will be many losers if the Tokyo Olympic have to be called off because of the spreading virus that was first detected in China. The International Olympic Committee says the games are on.

The most affected might be the 11,000 Olympic and 4,400 Paralympic athletes who could lose a once-in-a lifetime opportunity.

Any cancellation will also affect local organizers and a Japanese government that has spent billions to organize the Olympics.

Other big financial losers could include broadcasters, sponsors, local hotels, restaurants and taxi drivers.

The best protected body might be the IOC. It has almost $2 billion in reserve for such emergencies and also has insurance to cover loses.

Panama confirms 1st case of coronavirus

The patient is a Panamanian woman who had returned Sunday from Madrid. While only a few dozen cases have been confirmed in Latin America, the epidemic is growing in Europe. Spain is among four European countries with more than 1,000 cases each.

Panama’s Health Minister Rosario Turner said Monday the 40-year-old woman’s positive test was confirmed at the Instituto Conmemorativo Gorgas. The patient is isolated at home and will receive daily visits from health workers.

The virus that causes the COVID-19 illness has also been confirmed in the Caribbean, Brazil, Mexico, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Argentina, Peru, Costa Rica, Chile and Argentina, where there has been one death.

Czech Republic bans large public events, closes schools

The Czech Republic is banning all public events with more than 100 people and is closing schools in response to the new coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the measures include cultural and sports events, concerts, exhibitions and trade fairs, religious services and other public gatherings.

The sessions of Parliament are not affected.

Starting Wednesday, all elementary and secondary or high schools will be closed.

“We want to prevent what happened in Italy,” Babis said. “We understand it’s not a pleasant decision for the public. I hope they’ll understand it.”

The Czech Republic has 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Global stocks steady after plunge on virus, oil crash

Global stock markets have rebounded from record-setting declines after President Donald Trump said he would ask for a tax cut and other steps to ease the pain of a spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The gains follow Wall Street’s biggest one-day drop since the 2008 global crisis.

Oil prices also bounced back from a record-setting fall. Benchmarks in London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Tokyo advanced.

Markets plunged Monday after a squabble among major oil producers about output levels caused crude prices to plummet 25%. Monday’s global selloff also reflected alarm over mounting economic damage from the coronavirus that emerged in China in December.

