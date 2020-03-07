Coronavirus testing now available in West Virginia; no cases confirmed yet

Testing is now available for the COVID-19 coronavirus in West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice said Saturday that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources can now perform in-state testing at their Bureau for Public Health's lab.

"The ability to test at the state level is a huge step forward that will allow us to respond even faster to this evolving situation," Gov. Justice said. "This remains a top priority for me and for my entire administration. My DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch continues to join me for weekly calls with the Trump Administration and we will continue to do everything we possibly can to ensure the safety of West Virginians."

As of Saturday evening, there have not been any confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in West Virginia.

State health officials say five people are being tested, and two have come back negative. The other three tests have not come back yet.