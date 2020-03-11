Coronavirus text alert scam circulating in Kentucky

A scammer is being accused of trying to take advantage of heightened concern over the coronavirus.

Emergency management in Pikeville, Kentucky is warning the public about a bogus text that's circulating.

The text alert states that a confirmed case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Pike County. The schemers goal is for the individual receiving the text to click on a link within the body of the message.

Emergency management says this information is not accurate and has not been reported by any authority in the county.

