Coronavirus travel ban could impact spring break plans

With the coronavirus spreading across the country and the first confirmed cases in our region, organizations are taking steps to protect people.

Hand sanitizer has been placed across Yeager Airport to help keep passengers safe from the spreading coronavirus.

Marshall University has canceled all international travel through at least March 15, 2020. The University will monitor the situation and may lift or extend the ban as necessary, environmental health and safety director Tracy Smith said.

"At this time we are still at low risk," Smith said. "We deal with flu virus every year and we do have plans in place that we have done in the past with students who do get the flu, we can isolate them."

Smith said Marshall is working with local health officials, its School of Medicine and following CDC guidelines. Marshall is providing additional information to all students to keep the virus from spreading through residence halls.

It is also stressing students be careful when traveling away from campus during spring break later this month.

"We want them to be aware of the situation, practice good hand hygiene, hand washing, use hand sanitizers," Smith said. "We want them to limit their contact as much as possible in large groups."

A lot of people will be traveling through airports to get to their spring break destination. Yeager Airport has been in communication with local health officials and has increased cleaning across the airport.

"We are adding extra hand sanitizing stations, in addition to the ones we have around the airport," Yeager Airport public affairs manager Chris Williams said. "We have also talked to all of our employees about the importance of if you are sick, don't feel like you have to come into work."

Williams said TSA is not currently screening passengers for coronavirus symptoms. Passengers wanting to take hand sanitizer with them on a flight still have to follow the 3 ounce liquid packaging restriction.

"An airport is a heavily used area," Williams said. "A lot of people come in day in and day out, and we are seven days a week here. We really want to make people aware to wash their hands before you leave your house."

"Once you get here and you get your bags checked, take out your hand sanitizer and use that," Williams continued. "Once you get to your gate, we will have extra hand sanitizing stations around."