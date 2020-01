Cottage Way Florals is located in Pratt, West Virginia.

Take your Mother of the Bride corsage to the next level with incorporating flowers with jewelry.

If you have a prom, wedding, or an event where you need flowers, you can call: 304-989-6329.

"I’m thrilled to be creating beautiful flowers for brides and their families. I have always loved to decorate for a good party. Is there a better party than a wedding?" -- Jennifer, Cottage Way Florals