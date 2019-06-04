Council seats up for grabs in Barboursville election Tuesday

The Village of Barboursville is selecting its leaders for the next four years Tuesday.

Voting is underway until 7:30 p.m. at the Barboursville Community Center.

There are several races on voters' ballots.

Chris Tatum, Barboursville's current mayor, is running for re-election unopposed.

Paula Seay is running for the city recorder seat unopposed.

There are 10 people running for council seats. However, only five seats are up for grabs.

The following people are running for council:



Donnie Plybon

Ann Reed

Patrick Waggoner

Jimmy Beckett

Necia Freeman

Jerry Johnson

Okey Bates

Phil Kincaid

Larry Brumfield

Charlie Pennington

