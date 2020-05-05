Country Roads Food Drive accepting donations throughout the state

A statewide food drive aims to feed hungry families in West Virginia Tuesday.

It's part of a global day of giving called, "Giving Tuesday Now," in response to the need caused by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The sponsors include United Way, Kroger, Pickering Associates, and the West Virginia Radio Corporation.

There are more than a dozen drop off locations across the state at different United Way offices. The drive began at 7 A.M. and ends at 6 P.M. In Huntington, volunteers are accepting donations at the United Way of the River Cities on Madison Avenue.

Sponsors are asking for non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies, or hygiene items. Monetary donations are also being accepted through text. Anyone can donate by texting "FOODWV2020," TO 41444.

Executive Director of United Way of the River Cities Carol Bailey says Pickering Associates will match up to $10,000 in donations. The total amount of money donated through text will be equally divided across the state.

