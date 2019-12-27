WSAZ launching new country music channel Jan. 1

WSAZ is excited to announce the launch of a new channel beginning January 1.

Circle, a new country music network, is launching on New Year's Day with 16 shows, including Grand Ole Opry performances and the classic TV show "Hee Haw." You can find this network on the subchannel 3.3.

If you watch WSAZ with an antenna, you will want to rescan your television on January 1.

For most televisions, you can rescan by following a few simple steps:

1. Use your remote to access the MENU system on your television.

2. While on the TV (or Tuner) input, select the ANTENNA setting (if applicable).

3. Find the option labeled "Scan for Channel search," or something similar, and select that with your remote.

4. Your TV will automatically search the airwaves for all available local channels, including Circle.

If you have any questions, call us at 304-690-3025 and we'll walk you through the process.