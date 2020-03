Country music star Brantley Gilbert is bringing his new tour to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Gilbert's Fire't Up Tour will make a stop in Charleston, West Virginia on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Special guests Chase Rise and Brandon Lay will also perform.

On Oct. 4, Gilbert is set to released his fifth studio album Fire & Brimstone.

Tickets for the upcoming concert are on sale now.