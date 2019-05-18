Country star Travis Tritt's tour bus sideswiped in deadly crash

Grammy-winning country singer Travis Tritt said he was “involved in a fatal accident” after performing at House of Blues in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Friday night.

Two people died in a multivehicle accident involving Tritt’s tour bus and two other vehicles at about 3:30 a.m. in South Carolina, according to authorities in Horry County. One person suffered minor injuries.

The musician posted a photo of a Jeep and a pickup truck smashed into each other on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, saying, “We were sideswiped in a fatal accident with a driver going the wrong way on Veteran’s Highway.”

The fire rescue team in Horry responded. According to them, no one inside Tritt’s tour bus suffered injuries.

Tritt said in a tweet that the tour bus “sustained minor damage” as its driver tried to “avoid the crash site in front of us.”

“Bus damage can be fixed, but lives cannot be replaced. I’m so incredibly sad for those who lost their lives,” the singer said.

According to the fire rescue team, authorities are still investigating the cause of the deadly accident.

The artist is scheduled to perform at the Anderson Music Hall in Georgia on Saturday night, according to his website.