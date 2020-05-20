County clerk's office prepares for primary

Less than a week ahead of early voting, the Cabell County Clerk's Office is testing out the various precinct's voting machines. One more thing to check off a growing list of to-do's before West Virginians go to the polls.

Poll workers are vital need for county clerk’s offices as the state prepares to make their voices heard at the ballot box and the mailbox. (John Lowe/WSAZ)

“It has been challenging to get to this part of it. Things have changed mid-stream sometimes,” Cabell County Clerk Phyllis Smith said. “It's been a lot of work, a lot of overtime. I appreciate the people who have really worked hard to keep this moving.”

This year's primary election has been unlike any many West Virginia county clerks have had to deal with.

COVID-19 concerns have pushed many voters to the absentee option and also are changing the way in-person voting will be.

”Well we are going to limit the people and they have to stand six feet apart,” Smith said. “We've already got our office marked with that. Then we have gloves to give people and hand sanitizer.”

Voters will be given gloves to wear while at the voting machine. While the Cabell County Clerk's Office has the PPE for this, they are still in desperate need of poll workers. Smith says with the staff they have now, some precincts would only have one poll worker.

“Some would have one, some would have two is the way it's looking right now as I'm looking at the list,” Smith said.

If you're interested in applying to be a poll worker for this year's primary election, you can contact the Cabell County Clerk's Office by calling 304-526-8625 or you can sign up on the West Virginia Secretary of State's website.

